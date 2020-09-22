Tim Tebow, Attorney General Barr announce $100M grant to combat human trafficking

ATLANTA (NBC) – Former Florida Gators star Tim Tebow joined Attorney General William Barr in the fight against human trafficking.

Barr and First Daughter Ivanka Trump hosted a discussion on human trafficking in Atlanta Monday.

Barr announced 100 million dollars in grants to help local and tribal communities in their efforts.

Tebow, joined by his wife Demi-Leigh, said the issue became personal to him, after his father – while preaching overseas – rescued four girls from being sold.

“You know, the reason why we got into this was because eight years ago my dad was preaching in a remote country and there were four girls that he was next to that were being sold. And he took out all the money out of his wallet which was $1,250 and he bought those four girls. And then he called me and said, ‘I just bought four girls and not really sure what to do now.’ and I said, ‘that’s ok dad. we’ve got your back,” Tebow said.

“Aside from financial support the justice department will continue to use the full force of the law and our enforcement resources to investigate, prosecute and punish the people behind this criminal scourge,” said Attorney General Barr.

The Tim Tebow foundation works with other organizations around the world to prevent human trafficking and help survivors with their long-term recovery.

“There are 40 million people around that world who need us. They need us to say, no longer is it about the credit it’s about the mission. No longer is it about, well, we’re not going to work from Florida to Georgia or from right to left, we’re going to all rally together to be able to push back this darkness and push back this evil,” said Tebow.