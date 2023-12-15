(WHTM) – About 37,000 propane grills have been recalled over a possible fire hazard, according to a notice posted by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recall affects Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Propane Grills with the SKU number 1DFL42LLA.

According to the recall notice, the issue stems from the grills’ burner control knobs.

“The burner control knob can be incorrectly labeled, which can result in the grill being unintentionally left on, posing a fire hazard,” the site reads.

Recalled Traeger Flatrock Flat Top Grill (Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Silver Color label Located on the Rear With SKU Number 1DFL42LLA (Photo courtesy: U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled grills are described as being about 74 inches long, 27 inches wide and 36 inches tall. They weigh about 189 pounds. Each grill is black, with a silver handle on the closeable lid.

The SKU number can be found on a silver label located on the rear of the grill.

The CPSC warns consumers to immediately stop using the grills and contact Traeger for inspection instructions. If the knobs are incorrectly labeled, consumers will receive a free repair kit.

As of Dec. 14, there were 57 reports of the flame adjustment knobs being incorrectly labeled. No fires or injuries have been reported.

The recalled grills were sold at Ace Hardware, Home Depot and Scheel’s stores nationwide and online at www.acehardware.com, www.homedepot.com and www.traeger.com from February 2023 through October 2023. The retail price was around $900.

Traeger can be reached toll-free at 833-654-2407, seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. MT. Consumers can also visit www.traeger.com/recall for more information.