KSNF/KODE — At 30 years and 286 days old, a Portuguese dog named “Bobi” was recently crowned the world’s oldest dog ever, breaking an almost century-old record. According to Guinness World Records, the previous titleholder was an Australian cattle dog named “Bluey.” He was born in 1910 and lived for 29 years and 5 months.
Bobi has lived more than three decades with the Costa family in the rural village of Conqueiros, in Leiria, Portugal, Guinness World Records (GWR) said in a statement. Bobi is a purebred Rafeiro do Alentejo, which is a breed of livestock guardian dog with an average life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.
Bobi’s age has been confirmed through a 1992 registration with the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria. According to GWR, Bobi’s age was also confirmed by the Portuguese pet database SIAC.
| Missouri Dog Missing For 6 Years, Now Reunited With Family >
The Costa family claims Bobi was never chained or attached to a leash, and has always roamed the farmland and forests near their home. For the last 30 years Bobi has lived on a diet of human food rather than standard dog food.
You can read more about Bobi, HERE.