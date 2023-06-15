(Photo courtesy: iStock/Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — Dad-isms: Some people love them, others despise them, and some just find them “annoying charming.” Ahead of Father’s Day this Sunday (6/18), a new study explores the most heard dad joke or phrase in each state.

America’s Most Heard Dad Joke or Phrase

As it turns out, the most heard Dad-ism in both Missouri and Kansas happens to be: “Back in my day…” In Oklahoma, the most popular go-to phrase heard from dads across the state: “Ask your mother.” As for Arkansas, the kid-comeback phrase that dads tend to use the most: “Hi hungry, I’m Dad.”

America’s Most Dad-Joke-Obsessed States

According to this Father’s Day themed study, you’re likely to hear most dad-related jokes in the Show-Me State. On a scale of 1-to-5 in terms of dad joke usage, Missouri ranks high among all fifty states. Although Pennsylvania takes the cake with a score of 4.9, Missouri dads and their jokes rank third, with a score of 4.7. According to the study, Mississippians are the least accepting of dad jokes, with a rating of 2.2 out of 5.

For this Father’s Day themed study, Betting.us surveyed 1,500 dads across the U.S. in May 2023 about how often they use dad jokes, which are their favorites, and the reactions they get. You can check out the full survey, including what moms have to say about dad jokes, HERE.