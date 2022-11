JOPLIN, Mo. — The record-breaking Powerball jackpot keeps growing with no winners, yet.

Right now, the Powerball jackpot is at $1,900,000,000

The most recent drawing was just last night, and no one has claimed it.

The next drawing is Monday night when hopefully it will be someone’s lucky day.

In Powerball’s nearly 30-year history, this is the highest jackpot yet.