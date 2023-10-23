(Photo courtesy: iStock/Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — New research has revealed this year’s most Googled Halloween costumes in every state. The research conducted by fashion experts, Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most Googled Halloween costumes in each state over the past month. The study examined the most popular pop culture-inspired and traditional costumes that are seen every year.

The analysis revealed that Barbie is the most popular character to dress up as this Halloween in America. The character is the most searched-for costume in 14 states, including Kansas. Since its box office debut in July and becoming Warner Brother’s highest-grossing worldwide release of all time, ‘All Things Barbie’ are highly sought after. This year, Barbie has taken over the spooky season too — and is America’s most popular Halloween costume via Google search.

Alternatively, dressing as a Skeleton is the most popular traditional costume this Halloween, with 14 states — including Oklahoma — searching for skeleton costumes the most.

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Each State

STATE TRADITIONAL COSTUME POP CULTURE COSTUME Alabama Skeleton Wednesday Addams Alaska Ghost Cruella de Vil Arizona Skeleton Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man — Arkansas Scarecrow Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros California Skeleton Weird Barbie from Barbie Colorado Ghost Barbie from Barbie Connecticut Skeleton Barbie from Barbie Delaware Cat Barbie from Barbie Florida Skeleton Wednesday Addams Georgia Vampire Wednesday Addams Hawaii Witch Wednesday Addams Idaho Zombie Barbie from Barbie Illinois Pirate Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Indiana Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Iowa Zombie Wednesday Addams — Kansas Clown Barbie from Barbie Kentucky Witch Harley Quinn Louisiana Zombie Poison Ivy Maine Vampire Wednesday Addams Maryland Ghost Wednesday Addams Massachusetts Skeleton Weird Barbie from Barbie Michigan Witch Barbie from Barbie Minnesota Vampire Barbie from Barbie Mississippi Ghost Barbie from Barbie — Missouri Ghost Weird Barbie from Barbie Montana Skeleton Barbie from Barbie Nebraska Dog Barbie from Barbie Nevada Ghost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros New Hampshire Witch Barbie from Barbie New Jersey Ghost Wonder Woman New Mexico Skeleton Wednesday Addams New York Skeleton Barbie from Barbie North Carolina Angel Wednesday Addams North Dakota Ghost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Ohio Vampire Wednesday Addams — Oklahoma Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Oregon Zombie Harley Quinn Pennsylvania Zombie Catwoman Rhode Island Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros South Carolina Pirate Wonder Woman South Dakota Pirate Barbie from Barbie Tennessee Dog Harley Quinn Texas Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Utah Cat Wednesday Addams Vermont Skeleton Wednesday Addams Virginia Ghost Weird Barbie from Barbie Washington Dog Harley Quinn West Virginia Vampire Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros Wisconsin Vampire Cruella de Vil Wyoming Zombie Barbie from Barbie

Inspiration from The Addams Family appears popular every year, but ‘Wednesday Addams’ is the second most searched-for costume this year. 12 states search for Wednesday Addams costume more than any other pop culture costume or character.

In contrast, for those who are looking for a more traditional costume, the second most popular classic costume to dress as is a Ghost, with nine states — including Missouri — searching for a Ghost costume the most.

‘Princess Peach’ from Super Mario Bros is the third most Googled pop culture costume across America, with nine states searching for it the most, including Arkansas and Oklahoma. Dressing as a Vampire or a Zombie is also an incredibly popular option this year as they are the third most searched-for traditional costumes, which are Googled the most in six states.

Two costumes came in fourth place for pop culture costumes. ‘Harley Quinn’ is the most searched for in four out of all 50 states, while ‘Weird Barbie’ from the Barbie movie also receives the highest number of searches in four states, including Missouri.