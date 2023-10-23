JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — New research has revealed this year’s most Googled Halloween costumes in every state. The research conducted by fashion experts, Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most Googled Halloween costumes in each state over the past month. The study examined the most popular pop culture-inspired and traditional costumes that are seen every year.
The analysis revealed that Barbie is the most popular character to dress up as this Halloween in America. The character is the most searched-for costume in 14 states, including Kansas. Since its box office debut in July and becoming Warner Brother’s highest-grossing worldwide release of all time, ‘All Things Barbie’ are highly sought after. This year, Barbie has taken over the spooky season too — and is America’s most popular Halloween costume via Google search.
Alternatively, dressing as a Skeleton is the most popular traditional costume this Halloween, with 14 states — including Oklahoma — searching for skeleton costumes the most.
The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Each State
|STATE
|TRADITIONAL COSTUME
|POP CULTURE COSTUME
|Alabama
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|Alaska
|Ghost
|Cruella de Vil
|Arizona
|Skeleton
|Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man
|— Arkansas
|Scarecrow
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|California
|Skeleton
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Colorado
|Ghost
|Barbie from Barbie
|Connecticut
|Skeleton
|Barbie from Barbie
|Delaware
|Cat
|Barbie from Barbie
|Florida
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|Georgia
|Vampire
|Wednesday Addams
|Hawaii
|Witch
|Wednesday Addams
|Idaho
|Zombie
|Barbie from Barbie
|Illinois
|Pirate
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Indiana
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Iowa
|Zombie
|Wednesday Addams
|— Kansas
|Clown
|Barbie from Barbie
|Kentucky
|Witch
|Harley Quinn
|Louisiana
|Zombie
|Poison Ivy
|Maine
|Vampire
|Wednesday Addams
|Maryland
|Ghost
|Wednesday Addams
|Massachusetts
|Skeleton
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Michigan
|Witch
|Barbie from Barbie
|Minnesota
|Vampire
|Barbie from Barbie
|Mississippi
|Ghost
|Barbie from Barbie
|— Missouri
|Ghost
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Montana
|Skeleton
|Barbie from Barbie
|Nebraska
|Dog
|Barbie from Barbie
|Nevada
|Ghost
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|New Hampshire
|Witch
|Barbie from Barbie
|New Jersey
|Ghost
|Wonder Woman
|New Mexico
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|New York
|Skeleton
|Barbie from Barbie
|North Carolina
|Angel
|Wednesday Addams
|North Dakota
|Ghost
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Ohio
|Vampire
|Wednesday Addams
|— Oklahoma
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Oregon
|Zombie
|Harley Quinn
|Pennsylvania
|Zombie
|Catwoman
|Rhode Island
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|South Carolina
|Pirate
|Wonder Woman
|South Dakota
|Pirate
|Barbie from Barbie
|Tennessee
|Dog
|Harley Quinn
|Texas
|Skeleton
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Utah
|Cat
|Wednesday Addams
|Vermont
|Skeleton
|Wednesday Addams
|Virginia
|Ghost
|Weird Barbie from Barbie
|Washington
|Dog
|Harley Quinn
|West Virginia
|Vampire
|Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros
|Wisconsin
|Vampire
|Cruella de Vil
|Wyoming
|Zombie
|Barbie from Barbie
Inspiration from The Addams Family appears popular every year, but ‘Wednesday Addams’ is the second most searched-for costume this year. 12 states search for Wednesday Addams costume more than any other pop culture costume or character.
In contrast, for those who are looking for a more traditional costume, the second most popular classic costume to dress as is a Ghost, with nine states — including Missouri — searching for a Ghost costume the most.
‘Princess Peach’ from Super Mario Bros is the third most Googled pop culture costume across America, with nine states searching for it the most, including Arkansas and Oklahoma. Dressing as a Vampire or a Zombie is also an incredibly popular option this year as they are the third most searched-for traditional costumes, which are Googled the most in six states.
Two costumes came in fourth place for pop culture costumes. ‘Harley Quinn’ is the most searched for in four out of all 50 states, while ‘Weird Barbie’ from the Barbie movie also receives the highest number of searches in four states, including Missouri.