(Photo courtesy: iStock/Getty Images)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — New research has revealed this year’s most Googled Halloween costumes in every state. The research conducted by fashion experts, Boohoo analyzed Google Trends data to establish the most Googled Halloween costumes in each state over the past month. The study examined the most popular pop culture-inspired and traditional costumes that are seen every year.

The analysis revealed that Barbie is the most popular character to dress up as this Halloween in America. The character is the most searched-for costume in 14 states, including Kansas. Since its box office debut in July and becoming Warner Brother’s highest-grossing worldwide release of all time, ‘All Things Barbie’ are highly sought after. This year, Barbie has taken over the spooky season too — and is America’s most popular Halloween costume via Google search.

Alternatively, dressing as a Skeleton is the most popular traditional costume this Halloween, with 14 states — including Oklahoma — searching for skeleton costumes the most.

The Most Popular Halloween Costumes in Each State 

STATETRADITIONAL COSTUMEPOP CULTURE COSTUME
Alabama SkeletonWednesday Addams 
Alaska GhostCruella de Vil 
Arizona Skeleton Gwen Stacy from Spider-Man 
Arkansas Scarecrow Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros 
California Skeleton Weird Barbie from Barbie 
Colorado Ghost Barbie from Barbie 
Connecticut Skeleton Barbie from Barbie 
Delaware Cat Barbie from Barbie 
Florida Skeleton Wednesday Addams 
Georgia Vampire Wednesday Addams 
Hawaii Witch Wednesday Addams 
Idaho Zombie Barbie from Barbie 
Illinois Pirate Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros 
Indiana Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros 
Iowa Zombie Wednesday Addams 
— Kansas Clown Barbie from Barbie 
Kentucky Witch Harley Quinn 
Louisiana Zombie Poison Ivy 
Maine Vampire Wednesday Addams 
Maryland Ghost Wednesday Addams 
Massachusetts Skeleton Weird Barbie from Barbie 
Michigan Witch Barbie from Barbie 
Minnesota Vampire Barbie from Barbie 
Mississippi Ghost Barbie from Barbie 
— Missouri Ghost Weird Barbie from Barbie 
Montana Skeleton Barbie from Barbie 
Nebraska Dog Barbie from Barbie 
Nevada Ghost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros 
New Hampshire Witch Barbie from Barbie 
New Jersey Ghost Wonder Woman 
New Mexico Skeleton Wednesday Addams 
New York Skeleton Barbie from Barbie 
North Carolina Angel Wednesday Addams 
North Dakota Ghost Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros 
Ohio Vampire Wednesday Addams 
— Oklahoma Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros 
Oregon Zombie Harley Quinn 
Pennsylvania Zombie Catwoman 
Rhode Island Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros 
South Carolina Pirate Wonder Woman 
South Dakota Pirate Barbie from Barbie 
Tennessee Dog Harley Quinn 
Texas Skeleton Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros 
Utah Cat Wednesday Addams 
Vermont Skeleton Wednesday Addams 
Virginia Ghost Weird Barbie from Barbie 
Washington Dog Harley Quinn 
West Virginia Vampire Princess Peach from Super Mario Bros 
Wisconsin Vampire         Cruella de Vil 
Wyoming Zombie         Barbie from Barbie 

Inspiration from The Addams Family appears popular every year, but ‘Wednesday Addams’ is the second most searched-for costume this year. 12 states search for Wednesday Addams costume more than any other pop culture costume or character.

In contrast, for those who are looking for a more traditional costume, the second most popular classic costume to dress as is a Ghost, with nine states — including Missouri — searching for a Ghost costume the most.

‘Princess Peach’ from Super Mario Bros is the third most Googled pop culture costume across America, with nine states searching for it the most, including Arkansas and Oklahoma. Dressing as a Vampire or a Zombie is also an incredibly popular option this year as they are the third most searched-for traditional costumes, which are Googled the most in six states.

Two costumes came in fourth place for pop culture costumes. ‘Harley Quinn’ is the most searched for in four out of all 50 states, while ‘Weird Barbie’ from the Barbie movie also receives the highest number of searches in four states, including Missouri.