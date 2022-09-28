For Sale: 10010 Saint Joe Rd, Fort Wayne, IN

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Imagine teaching tennis in your own backyard. Imagine building your house around a tennis court.

The asking price for the 690-square-foot house is $685,000. The residence has one bedroom and one bathroom and an indoor professional tennis court.



Photographs courtesy of Bradley Stinson, North Eastern Group Realty

Photos of the Indiana house and its listing circulated on social media after a Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos.

The listing says, “You’ll Never Have To Reserve A Playing Time Ever Again! “

The residence has professional lighting and a playing surface and there Is a special use variance that allows teaching, according to the listing.

The house has been on the market for 107 days.

Some of the 2,400 comments on Zillow Gone Wild:

“Perfect, I’ll just convert the tennis court into my craft room.”

“This might be a very specific target market.”

“Brought to you by an overzealous tennis dad.”

“Wow.. so.. actually.. an indoor tennis court with a sleeping area attached.”

“That’s not a tennis facility. It’s a skating rink waiting to happen.”

“Indoor professional tennis facility which can easily be turned into your wife’s closet.”

Zillow Gone Wild typically lists houses for sale that are unusual or interesting. The Facebook account has over 1.1 million followers.