Tennessee lawmakers pass new transgender ‘bathroom bill’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee lawmakers have passed a bill that would put public schools at risk of civil lawsuits if they let transgender students or employees use multi-person bathrooms or locker rooms that don’t reflect their gender at birth.

The proposal cleared the Senate on Wednesday.

There are slight differences from the version the House passed Monday.

The bill is one of several LGTBQ-related measures the GOP-controlled General Assembly has introduced this year that critics have slammed as discriminatory.

Republican Gov. Bill Lee recently signed a bill that bars transgender athletes from playing girls public high school or middle school sports.