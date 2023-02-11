Investigator looking for children's dental records from the 1970s

PICHER, Okla. – Investigators believe the Tar Creek lead and zinc fields hold the key to solving perhaps the state’s oldest cold case – the 1978 disappearance of an Ottawa County teenager.

Cheryl Denise Taylor, 12, of Picher, was last seen on July 28, 1978, standing on the sidewalk in or around a Picher grocery store between 7:15 to 7:30 p.m.

“I have been in contact with the Ottawa County Health Department that is going through old records looking for dental records,” said Mark Wall, an Ottawa County Cold Case investigator.

The purpose of obtaining Cheryl Taylor’s dental records is to compare them to the dental records of a Texas Jane Doe, he said.

Grimes County Jane Doe was found alongside a highway in Grimes County, Texas in 1981. Her skeletal remains showed the teen had extensive dental work.

Wall said he also learned Cheryl had a lot of dental work during her short life.

Cheryl Taylor Artist’s rendering of Grimes County Jane Doe

“We are not sure if the Tar Creek environmental problems led or might have created dental problems for Cheryl,” Wall said.

“She had a lot of dental work, including four fillings and she also had small circle discolorations on her teeth, and her wisdom teeth had not come in yet,” said former Justice of the Peace John LeFlore referring to the Grimes County case.

LeFlore was the lead investigator in the “Grimes County Jane Doe” case.

“The dental work was very professional,” LeFlore said.

LeFlore is also curious about the Tar Creek environmental problems.

The Environmental Protection Agency declared the 43-square mile of Picher and the surrounding area as the Tar Creek Superfund site in 1983. Decades of mining left poisoned mountains of chat piles which to this day still surround the area.

When the mining companies pulled out of the Picher area in the 1960s, not only did they leave mountains of chat piles contaminated with lead, zinc, cadmium and other heavy metals, but mountains of environmental and medical problems.

Tar Creek’s most vulnerable citizens – its children – suffered from high lead, zinc and manganese levels.

Cheryl Taylor’s home was surrounded by all those chat piles. Children played on the chat piles, playgrounds and sandboxes were built with chat as a filler and every summer children were swimming in contaminated swimming holes.

A Texas investigator’s quest for justice

The sentiment with those involved in the case centers around bringing Cheryl Taylor home if the remains in Texas are identified are that of the missing Oklahoma teen.

“I have lived with this case my whole life,” LeFlore said. “I have had six heart attacks and my health is not the best but I would love to get her back to her family.”

LeFlore said if Taylor is a match to Grimes County Jane Doe, he plans on traveling to Oklahoma for her funeral.

“I want to bring her home,” LeFlore said.

LeFlore has no doubt who killed Grimes County Jane Doe.

Convicted serial killer Henry Lee Lucas.

Lucas died on March 12, 2001, but not before recanting his confession.

The Texas Highway Transportation Department had roadside areas where motorists could pick up trash bags, he said.

“Her body was found in a Texas Highway Transportation bag and dumped near a creek,” LeFlore said. “He (Lucas) took us right to the area where her body was found.”

The Texas Jane Doe had been choked with a telephone cord and her head had been severely beaten.

“Her left hand had a small defensive wound,” LeFlore said.

Lucas also told LeFlore his victim’s name may have been Cheryl.

Ottis Toole, a killing accomplice of Lucas, struck the Texas teen in the head with a tire iron, he said.

Toole, also a convicted serial killer, died in a Florida prison in 1996.