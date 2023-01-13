LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The son of legendary daredevil Evel Knievel, Robbie Knievel, died on Friday morning after a cancer battle, TMZ reports. He was 60.

Robbie Knievel was a Las Vegas legend when it comes to daredevil motorcycle stunts. His list of high-profile jumps includes his famous Caesars Palace jump in 1989, the same jump his father tried unsuccessfully in 1967.

Las Vegas, Nevada: Robbie Knievel successfully jumps his motorcycle over the fountains at Caesar’s Palace, April 14th, becoming the first person to do so and avenging his fathers’, Evel Knievel, ill-fated attempts. The 26-year-old Knievel flew the motorcycle approximately 160 feet before a crowd of thousands. (Getty Images)

Other Las Vegas jumps include launching over 30 limousines (231 feet) at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in 1998. In 1999, he also jumped 130 feet between the two towers of the Jockey Club on the Las Vegas Strip.

Robbie Knievel’s last televised motorcycle jump was also in Las Vegas on Dec. 31, 2008, when he jumped 200 feet in front of the Mirage volcano.

This is a breaking story.