JOPLIN, Mo. — Students who were given a break from paying student loans for the last three years will have to go back to those monthly payments.

Financial Aid workers expect the payment schedule to restart no later than the end of August. That means the same payment you had back in 2020, or more if you’ve taken out new loans since then. They suggest contacting your student loan company to make sure you know the amount and to confirm your online account is active.

“Right now is the perfect time because millions of students will be wanting to get ahold of their loan servicer at the beginning of September. So now will be the easiest time to get ahold of your loan servicer. So now’s the time to do it even though the payments won’t be due,” said Sharon Fraser, MSSU Default Prev.

If you have questions, you can also contact financial aid at your college, or use the federal student aid website.