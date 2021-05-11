Stimulus checks: Millions sign online petitions calling for monthly payments until pandemic ends

(WJW) — Several online petitions have been created asking Congress for monthly stimulus checks through the end of the pandemic.

Over 2.1 million people have signed a Change.org petition started by a restaurant owner in Denver. In her petition, Stephanie Bonin calls on Congress to support families with a $2,000 payment for adults and $1,000 payment for kids immediately and through the duration of the pandemic.

She writes: “We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.”

Another Change.org petition calling for President Joe Biden to provide recurring stimulus checks has gotten over 54,000 signatures.

And yet another Change.org petition asks for $2,000 recurring checks. Over 48,000 people have signed the petition, which asks Congress to give Americans $2,000 minimum per person in support every month.

Several lawmakers are also pushing for a fourth round of stimulus checks.

Twenty-one Democratic Senators wrote a letter to President Joe Biden asking him to include recurring direct payments to Americans and automatic unemployment insurance extensions in the administration’s long-term economic plan.

The lawmakers argue that direct payments and enhanced unemployment insurance are “among the most effective forms of relief available.”