(Photo courtesy: Shutterstock)

JOPLIN, Mo. — If your go-to order at Starbucks is something fruity, you may have to find a new favorite, because a popular flavor ingredient that gives many drinks that fresh taste, will soon be no more.

Starbucks has confirmed that it plans to discontinue its raspberry syrup by the end of the month to the dismay of many fans.

The Seattle based company may be making billions off of those extra pumps of sauces and syrups customers add to their drinks, but that isn’t stopping the chain from booting the raspberry flavor that has become extremely popular.

“As a standard course of business, we continually evaluate the ingredients in our stores, and have decided to discontinue raspberry syrup. Customers can expect limited inventory at stores throughout March as we remove it from our menu,” the company said in a statement.

The U.S. Sun reported that they received confirmation from a Starbucks in California that the raspberry syrup will be discontinued by the end of March. Additionally, multiple TikTok users have posted videos in the past couple days showing an apparent memo from the company that read: “As we continue evaluating product performance, raspberry syrup will be discontinued by the end of March to make room for new innovations, like developing new syrup flavors.”

The memo instructs employees to continue selling their current syrup inventory until it’s depleted, explaining that ordering would be turned off once distribution centers run out of stock. This means that customers may only have weeks left to drink their fill of Starbucks beverages that feature the raspberry syrup, though when each location runs out of stock could vary.