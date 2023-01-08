KSNF/KODE — You have two more weeks to purchase stamps at the current price.

January 22nd, that’s when the price of a Forever Stamp will change from 60 cents to 63 cents.

According to the “United States Postal Service,” as operating costs are also on the rise, changes to prices are necessary in order to keep up with those costs, while still having a stable revenue.

USPS says this increase is part of a 10-year plan, which is meant to offset an estimated 160 billion dollars in losses throughout the next 10 years.

In July of last year, stamps saw a jump from 58 cents to 60 cents.

And on top of stamp price increases, there are some other changes regarding mailing weighted letters and packages.

You can find more information on The USPS website, where you can see the price differences for various sizes and weights of letters and packages.