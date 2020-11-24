‘Staggering’ taxpayer fraud sent millions in jobless funds to California inmates

Convicted killers Scott Peterson (left), Cary Stayner (middle) and Isauro Aguirre (right) have all been tied to the massive alleged fraud, officials say. (Getty/AP/KTLA)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Convicted killers, rapists and child molesters are among the names on fraudulent jobless benefit claims worth hundreds of millions of dollars of California taxpayer money made since the pandemic began, Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert announced Tuesday.

“The fraud is honestly staggering,” Schubert said.

“Quite frankly, the inmates are mocking us.” Sacramento County District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert

Schubert said that between March and August there have been 35,000 claims filed by inmates to Employment Development Department and more than $140 million paid out.

She said, at least 158 claims have been filed for 133 inmates on death row, including infamous prisoners such as convicted murderer Scott Peterson.

Other convicted murderers, including Cary Stayner, who killed four people in Yosemite National Park in 1999; and Susan Eubanks, a San Diego woman found guilty in the murders of her four sons in 1997, also had files claimed in their names.

Isauro Aguirre, who was found guilty of torturing an 8-year-old boy for months before finally beating him to death in a shocking case that made national headlines, was allegedly approved for an unemployment debit card.

“Quite frankly, the inmates are mocking us,” Schubert said. Aggregate combined losses could be in the hundreds of millions of dollars and “may well amount to upwards of a billion dollars having already been paid in their names.”

Schubert said she predicts it will be “one of the biggest frauds of taxpayer dollars in California history” once the final amount of money scammed from taxpayers is totaled.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said his county learned of the fraud through an inmate phone call in July.

Wagstaffe said the cases they found were always connected to someone on the outside working alongside the inmates. Friends and relatives of inmates would apply for benefits with EDD on their behalf, Wagstaffe explained. They would then cash the bank orders and send money to inmates.

Wagstaffe said EDD refused to stop payments until they filed charges against the inmates.

The district attorneys are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to step in.

They said there needs to be a system in place to cross-reference inmates with claims, saying 35 states already have a similar system in place.

Newsom issued a statement later Tuesday: