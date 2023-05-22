SONIC is ready to dive into some new summer fun, and you can be one of the first to see what it’s all about.

The restaurant chain announced a new Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float option for summer. The new slush is made with strawberries and a sweet shortcake flavor. The slush is topped with a “snowball” of ice cream and sugar.

The Strawberry Shortcake Snowball Slush Float is available to order through the SONIC App beginning May 22. It will be available to everyone at all Sonic locations starting May 29, for a limited time.

SONIC is also helping customers share their love of the popular fast food company.

The company plans to launch a new collection of summer merchandise on June 1, 2023.

Fans will be able to lounge on a pool float in the shape of a Cherry Limeade. There will be cherry red sunglasses, a slush t-shirt, beach towel, cooler bag, and tumbler available for customers to buy.