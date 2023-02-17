A new software fix may help your vehicle become harder for someone to steal

(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — South Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia have developed a software fix that is intended to stop a recent social-media-fueled theft wave.

Over the past few years, thousands of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been stolen as videos demonstrating how easy certain models were to start without a key, spread on YouTube and TikTok. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the fix will be available free of charge and will roll out over the coming months.

The software fix will roll out to the approximately 3.8 million affected Hyundai’s and 4.5 million affected Kia’s in a number of phases starting later this month, the NHTSA claims. The specific models aren’t being widely publicized for obvious reasons, but they are mostly the more affordable ones that use a mechanical key rather than a fob and push-button.

The update makes two changes to the theft alarm software in the cars. It increases the length of time the alarm sounds from 30 seconds to one minute and also prevents the car from starting if the key isn’t in the ignition.

As well as the software update, affected Hyundai and Kia customers will receive a window sticker to alert would-be thieves that the vehicle has the anti-theft measures installed. While it won’t add any extra security, it might stop some thieves before they break a car window.

If you want to learn more about your vehicle, the NHTSA recommends contacting Hyundai at (800) 633-5151, or Kia at (800) 333-4542 for more information.