Tripadvisor names Branson's amusement park No. 1 in the country

BRANSON, Mo. — A Four States favorite theme park has claimed the top spot for amusement parks in the country.

Silver Dollar City was chosen by Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, as one of its 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best “Things to Do” Award winners.

“We are thrilled to learn our park topped this year’s list of our country’s top theme parks and amusement parks,” said Brad Thomas, President of the Silver Dollar City Company. “This award reaffirms our commitment to creating memories worth repeating for families. We can’t thank our guests enough for their kind reviews.”

Branson’s top attraction for over 50 years, Silver Dollar City features six world-class festivals, 30 thrilling rides and attractions, 40 live shows daily, 60 unique shops, a dozen family restaurants and more than 100 demonstrating craftsmen.

Silver Dollar City was also chosen as a “Best of the Best” destination, with less than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings receiving the accolade that signifies the highest level of excellence in travel.

Utilizing traveler reviews and ratings for experiences, tours, activities and attractions on their site from May 1, 2022, to April 30, 2023, earned the Ozark Mountain theme park top status.

Silver Dollar City is currently hosting its Summer Celebration through July 16, an all-new festival focused on summer fun in the Ozarks. The festival headlines Nik Wallenda, a 13-time Guinness World Record Holder, in his Zirkus show; a 2-story Canopy Sky with over 1,000 colorful pennants; new street entertainment including The Rainmaker; and larger-than-life trail stop attractions.

The summer caps off with Summer Nights running July 15 through 30, featuring extended hours and an end-of-the-night dance party with a fireworks finale.

The Branson theme park beat out parks from Florida to California.

Other theme parks in the running were: