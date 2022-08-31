CALLAO, Va. – Imagine owning your own pirate ship houseboat complete with a skeleton crew.

A pirate ship houseboat for sale for $49,000 and located on the lower Potomac River has piqued the courtesy of many boating lovers and curious non-boating followers.

The ship’s builder, Daniel Corder, is a retired firefighter, who builds pirate ships out of old, obsolete boats.

Photos of the Virginia pirate ship and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “Soooo a ‘pirate ship boat house’ is for sale for $49,000 in Virginia.”













Photographs by Daniel Corder

The house has been on the market for 15 days.

Some of the 8,000 comments on Zillow Gone Wild:

“I un-ironically showed this to my husband, he cannot fathom that I wasn’t joking. I would buy that and dock it in northern Virginia in a split second!”

“It looks like it has good bones.”

“The pirate boat tours have nothing on this ship. I bet you could pay that off using it for kids adventure tours.”

“Would I get this and stand on deck in a giant pirate hat? Yes. Yes I would.”

“I would totally live on a Pirate ship.”

“The owner operates his craft with a skeleton crew.”

Zillow Gone Wild typically lists houses for sale that are unusual or interesting. The Facebook account has over 1 million followers.