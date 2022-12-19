MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) – Police caught a serial burglary suspect stealing Christmas presents from inside actor Robert De Niro’s townhome in Manhattan early Monday morning, multiple police sources told WPIX.

The woman, who has been arrested on allegations of burglary more than a dozen times since October, was spotted checking doors at the building around 3:30 a.m., sources said. She used a crowbar to get into the townhome and police followed her after waiting several minutes, according to sources.

Police found her inside the home pilfering presents from under the actor’s Christmas tree and placing them in garbage bags, sources said. She was taken into custody and charges were expected to be filed.

De Niro, his wife and their 10-year-old daughter were home sleeping in their bedrooms at the time, according to sources. No injuries were reported.

Sources told WPIX the suspect has 32 arrests on her record, including 13 for alleged burglary since October, eight of which were in the same police precinct. She was most recently arrested last week, according to sources.