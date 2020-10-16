WASHINGTON — Today U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) sent a letter to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg questioning the company’s suspension of advertising privileges for pro-life groups, including Susan B. Anthony List and Missouri-based Choose Life Marketing. The Susan B. Anthony List ads were rejected from Facebook on the basis of a now-withdrawn “fact check” from the anti-Trump news site The Dispatch, while Choose Life Marketing had its ad distribution privileges abruptly suspended with no policy explanation from Facebook.
Senator Hawley wrote, “Facebook’s censors have apparently been busy this week. Your company’s decision to restrict the spread of a story reporting on corruption allegations surrounding Hunter Biden is now a matter of national news and the subject of congressional inquiries. That makes it all the more inexplicable–or, perhaps, all the more frustratingly predictable–that Facebook would choose this same week to target pro-life content on its platform.”
This week, Senator Hawley, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, called on Facebook and Twitter CEOs to testify on potential violations of federal election law in their censorship of the New York Post’s reporting on Hunter Biden.
Read the full letter here.
Senator Hawley Blasts Facebook for Rejecting Ads from Pro-Life Groups
