WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — For the second time in less than a week, a Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) trooper has been hit on the side of the road.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol Facebook page, Master Trooper White had just finished helping someone who had stopped on the shoulder of the Kansas Turnpike, just south of Topeka, when he got hit.

His patrol car was hit by a commercial motor vehicle that failed to move over. He was temporarily trapped inside his car.

(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy: Kansas Highway Patrol)

“Thankfully he will be okay and make it home to his family today,” the post stated.

There are too many first responders being struck across our state and country! It doesn’t take much to Move Over, and you could be the one that shows others they should be moving over. Kansas Highway Patrol

The KHP says only three feet separates them from traffic at highway speeds, and that keeping first responders safe is their first line of keeping highways safe.

Kansas laws require drivers to move over for emergency vehicles, and if unable, they must slow down.