WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Red Cross is offering tips on how to stay safe and warm as temperatures are expected to plunge this weekend with the next winter storm system.

Have an emergency kit ready: Gather enough food, water, and medicine for everyone in your household. This should include non-perishable food items. Make a plan: Know where you will go if your power is out or if your home becomes too cold Stay informed: Sign up for free emergency alerts, and follow local weather and news. You can get the latest weather and news information by downloading local news apps.

“The safest place to be during a winter storm is indoors, and we encourage people to check on loved ones and neighbors to make sure they are staying warm, especially if older adults and babies are involved,” says Shelly Webb, Regional Disaster Officer for the Red Cross Kansas and Oklahoma Region in a news release.

If you do have to travel outside, it’s important to dress properly. Make sure you are wearing several loose-fitting layers, coats, gloves, scarves, hats, and water-resistant boots to protect your extremities from frostbite.

Drink plenty of warm fluids and avoid caffeine and alcohol if you’re going to be involved in any outdoor activity. Watch for signs of hypothermia, which include uncontrollable shaking, feeling extremely tired, turning very pale, or numbness in fingers, toes, ears, or nose, seek warm shelter immediately.

The risk of home fires increases greatly during winter. The Red Cross says they respond to 30% more home fires during cold weather.

“Heating equipment is a leading cause of home fires in this country,” says Webb. “But, there are steps people can take to avoid having this happen to them. Help keep your family safe by providing at least three feet of space around all heating equipment, testing your smoke alarms monthly, and practicing your two-minute home fire escape plan.”

Never leave a space heater unattended. Only plug space heaters directly into a home outlet, never a power strip or extension cord. Keep rugs, curtains, children, pets, and anything flammable at least 3 feet away from the space heater.

Make sure your furnace, fireplace, wood, or coal stoves are inspected by a professional annually to make sure they are working properly. Never leave a fire burning in a fireplace unattended.

Never use your stove or oven to heat your home. Make sure your home’s smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly.

If you can’t afford to purchase smoke alarms or are unable to install them yourself, help is available. Contact your local Red Cross for assistance.

For more fire safety tips, visit redcross.org/fire.