MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – Police in Tennessee have released surveillance video of a bank robber waving an assault rifle as he and another man hold up the First Horizon Bank in Memphis’s Frayser neighborhood.

Memphis police said both men were armed with assault rifles when they entered the bank on Thursday morning.

In the video, one of the robbers is seen hopping over a teller’s counter. Investigators said he demanded money from all of the tellers’ stations afterward.

(Memphis Police Department)

(Memphis Police Department)

The other robber approached the employees on the desk side and demanded money from a money dispenser, police said.

Authorities have not disclosed how much the two were able to take from the bank.

The suspects were seen leaving in a silver four-door Hyundai Elantra with with damage to the front passenger-side bumper and the rear passenger-side window. The vehicle was ultimately abandoned about a half-mile away.

Police have not said if the Elantra was stolen.

One of the suspects is described as being 5’3″-5’4″ tall and 130 pounds. He was wearing a black face mask with a white line down the middle, a black hoodie, black jeans, a gray backpack and red tennis shoes. The other suspect, described as 5’7″-5’8″ and 140 pounds, was wearing a black face mask, gray hoodie, black jeans, and black and gray tennis shoes.

Both suspects are believed to be in their believed to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

Police are directing anyone with information to contact police or submit a tip via CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.