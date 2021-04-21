Report: 2 of 6 killed in massive Texas crash had exited cars

FILE – In this Feb. 11, 2021, file photo, emergency personnel cleanup after a massive pileup on Interstate 35 near downtown Fort Worth, Texas. Two of the six people killed in the massive crash involving about 130 vehicles on the icy Texas interstate were fatally struck after getting out of their vehicles, the National Transportation Safety Board reported Wednesday, April 21, 2021. (Yffy Yossifor/Star-Telegram via AP, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A federal agency reports that two of the six people killed in a massive crash involving about 130 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate in February were fatally struck after getting out of their vehicles.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in the preliminary report released Wednesday that the Feb. 11 crash in Fort Worth involving vehicles, trucks and semitrailers covered a 1,100-foot stretch of Interstate 35.

The NTSB says the wreck happened at about 6 a.m. in the southbound toll lanes.

It says its investigation is focusing on the road treatment strategies that were used to address the freezing conditions.