KSN/KODE — There are workhorses, there are show ponies, and then there are warhorses. Purchased for $250 in 1952 was the legendary warhorse that held official rank in the U.S. military—Staff Sergeant of the United States Marine Corps.

The Mongolian mare was chestnut colored, with three white socks and a white blaze up her face to her mane. The mare was bought from a stable boy at a Seoul, South Korea racetrack, who needed money to buy his sister a prosthetic leg after she stepped on a landmine during the Korean War. The mare was named ‘Reckless’ and would later live up to the moniker—not for impulsivity, but for her intelligent wild bravery amidst battle and bullets.

Reckless was small, only 14-hands high, and weighing 900 pounds. She was trained to be a pack horse – one that carried supplies and ammunition in numerous combat situations and sometimes vacated the wounded – often alone, without a handler.

Her docile disposition allowed her to train well. Training included survival skills such as maneuvering through and crawling under barbed wire so as not to become entangled by it, running to shelter upon hearing “incoming!” and lying down when under fire along with dozens of other commands.

Sergeant Reckless stands at attention for the inspection of the public, during the Carlsbad Spring holiday celebration in Camp Pendleton. Handling Reckless is Pvt. Walter R. Wilson. Photo From the National Archives

Reckless, of the 5th Marines in Korea, poses with her ammunition pack and one of the 75mm guns she served under fire. Photo From the National Archives.

Lieutenant Colonel Richard Rothwell reads citation from the Commandant of the Marine Corps, elevating Sergeant Reckless to Staff Sergeant and elevating her colt Private Fearless to Private First Class. Photo From the National Archives.

Reckless featured with a service member. Photo From the National Archives.

The Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard salute during the dedication ceremony and unveiling of the bronze statue of Staff Sergeant Reckless, a horse that served in the Korean War from Camp Pendleton, at Camp Pendleton, Wednesday morning, Oct. 26, 2016, near Oceanside, Calif. (Mark Rightmire/The Orange County Register/SCNG via AP)

In camp, it soon became known not to leave food unattended around the heroine. She enjoyed Coca-Cola and even the occasional beer with her platoon with whom she also would room with at night in the soldiers’ tents. The gentle mare maintained morale among the troops when the U.S. was regularly targeted by Chinese forces.

But it wasn’t until the Battle of Outpost Vegas Hill that led Reckless’ promotion from corporal to sergeant to staff sergeant in a formal ceremony. On March 26-28, 1953, she hauled 386 rounds of ammunition up the hill, eight at a time while fire rained and exploded all around her. The total weight carried during those three days was over 9,000 pounds. She was injured twice by shrapnel, though it didn’t stop her from returning to battle. She made 51 solo trips that covered over 35 miles in a single day.

Reckless was promoted in a formal ceremony on August 13, 1959. She was honored with a 19-gun salute and a 1,700-man parade of Marines. She earned 15 awards including two Purple Hearts and nine service medals. She retired at Camp Pendleton in California to raise three foals to continue her legacy. Reckless passed in 1968 and was buried there with full military honors.