(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — Stellantis, Fiat-Chrysler’s parent company, is recalling more than 300,000 diesel Ram pickup trucks to replace an electrical connector after reports of six fires. The company recommends you park these trucks outside to prevent the potential spread of fire, at least until the repairs are made.

The recall was issued because the company discovered that a part on some of the trucks can potentially overheat and create an engine compartment fire originating from the “intake heater grid relay.” The recall says an electrical short in the relay can potentially lead to a vehicle fire with the ignition on or off.

To protect the property of the owners and safety of others, they recommend not parking these vehicles inside of buildings or structures, or near other vehicles until the recall is complete.

As of February 2nd, 2023, Stellantis identified six customer assistance records, three warranty claims, and six field reports potentially related to this issue. However, the report also says the company is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to it.

Which Vehicles Are Recalled?

The following vehicles with the Cummins 6.7L Turbo Diesel engine are affected by this recall:

What To Do If You Own A Recalled Vehicle?

Stellantis will replace the relays for new internally fused relays on all affected vehicles through dealerships, free of charge. They ask customers to send them any receipts or proof of expenses that you may have paid out of pocket as a result of the issue for reimbursement. Stellantis will notify dealers and begin notifying owners around March 31st, 2023.

If you have questions or want more information about the recall, you can call the company’s customer service at (800) 853-1403. The recall number is 13A.