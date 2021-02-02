Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, six more weeks of winter to come

Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. in 2020. The coronavirus pandemic means Groundhog Day won’t be the same in the Pennsylvania town long associated with a prognosticating rodent. Organizers said Punxsutawney Phil will predict whether spring will come early or winter will last longer in 2021 without the usual crowds who gather at Gobbler’s Knob. Phil and his inner circle on Feb. 2 will deliver the prediction virtually by means of a live internet steam and website, organizers said. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

February 2nd marks Groundhog Day, and this year six more weeks of winter. Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his stump in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania to find his shadow, thus announcing his prediction.

The lore goes that on Groundhog Day, if Punxsutawney Phil—referred to as the “weather prognosticator” and “seer of seers”—sees his shadow, then he is scared back into his home and six more weeks of winter will ensue, otherwise if he sees no shadow, then he welcomes an early spring.

This year’s celebration took place at Gobble’s Knobb in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, just as it has since 1887, according to CBS News. CBS reported that Punxsutawney Phil was awoken at 7:25 a.m. February 2nd by the “Inner Circle” of the Groundhog Club.

“… Groundhog Day also shows us that the monotony ends—the cycle will be broken. … And there is quite literally a new day coming up over the horizon right there and it looks pretty good, and today feels like Groundhog Day for real. …” Dan McGinley, Groundhog Club Inner Circle member

In the live stream of the celebration, Groundhog Club President Jeff Lundy stated that “for over 130 years the wonderful and unusual tradition has endured.”

The Groundhog Day celebration was led by the Groundhog Club Inner Circle, but it looked different than in years past due to the Coronavirus pandemic. This year, instead of hosting the “thousands” of attendants, an Inner Circle member explained at the celebration, they were replaced with avatar cut-outs of groundhog fans.

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has said there will be no public attendance for the 2021 event. However, the club’s inner circle will make the trek to Gobblers Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for the 135th celebration that will be broadcast via television, internet and live-streamed. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)

Dan McGinley, Groundhog Club Inner Circle member nicknamed “Moonshine,” introduced Punxsutawney Phil before he exited his stump for his traditional prediction.

“… Since that last prediction in 2020, it’s been a unique year,” McGinley said. “During that year, we’ve noticed that people all around the world have latched on to Groundhog Day. … It has felt like at times we’re all living the same day over and over again. And while Groundhog Day has come to mean that, Groundhog Day also shows us that the monotony ends—the cycle will be broken. Some days it might not feel like it or you might not believe it, but today actually is Groundhog Day—there’s only one. And there is quite literally a new day coming up over the horizon right there and it looks pretty good, and today feels like Groundhog Day for real. …”

An Inner Circle member noted that so far Punxsutawney Phil has predicted 106 years of more winter, 20 years of early spring, and 10 years that are lost in history.

Lundy announced following Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction, that Phil told them that “after winter you’re looking forward to one of the most beautiful and brightest springs you’ve ever seen.”