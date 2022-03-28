PITTSBURG, Kans. — Tomorrow is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

And the Pitt State Veterans Memorial Amphitheater will surely see its share of visitors.

In case you didn’t know, the Vietnam Memorial Wall on the property is a half-sized replica of the permanent wall in Washington. The entire memorial was built in 2004 and also features more than 3,400 engraved granite pavers, paying tribute to veterans and veterans’ organizations.

“We had taken an oath, to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States of America from all enemies foreign and domestic. That was the glue that held us together, and allowed us to continue to march on, I guess you could say,” said Rick Fulton, Vietnam War Veteran.

Visitors are welcome anytime at the memorial to pay their respects but are especially encouraged to do so tomorrow.

Those interested, can find more information by following this link.