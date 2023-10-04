(NEXSTAR) — Grab your tickets: the winning numbers for the estimated $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot have been drawn.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday, Oct. 4, were: 63, 9, 35, 64, 54 and red Powerball is 1. The Power Play is 2X.

The jackpot propelled to an estimated $1.2 billion, with a cash value of $551.7 million, after no ticket matched all winning numbers drawn Monday, though several players took home second-tier prizes.

At that size, it stands as the third-largest jackpot in Powerball history, coming in behind a $2.04 billion jackpot hit last November in California and a $1.586 billion jackpot split by three tickets (California, Florida, and Tennessee) in 2016.

If the jackpot is won in this drawing, it would be the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history, edging out a $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot won by a ticket sold in California in July — which has yet to be claimed.

The largest lottery prizes in the U.S. are:

$2.04 billion (Powerball): Nov. 7, 2022; California $1.602 billion (Mega Millions): Aug. 15, 2023; Florida $1.586 billion (Powerball): Jan. 13, 2016; California, Florida, Tennessee $1.537 billion (Mega Millions): Oct. 23, 2018; South Carolina $1.348 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 13, 2023; Maine $1.337 billion (Mega Millions): July 29, 2022; Illinois $1.2 billion (Est. Powerball): Oct. 4, 2023 $1.08 billion (Powerball): July 19, 2023; California $1.05 billion (Mega Millions): Jan. 22, 2021; Michigan $768.4 million (Powerball): March 27, 2019; Wisconsin

It could also become the largest Powerball jackpot won in nearly any state. In all but three — California, Florida, and Tennessee — the largest jackpot ever won is below $1 billion.

The prize has grown so massive because there have been 33 consecutive drawings since someone matched all five white balls and the Powerball to win the jackpot, which last happened July 19.

That losing streak reflects the stunningly long odds of winning the jackpot, at 1 in 292.2 million.

Jackpot winners have two options to receive their prize: an annuitized payout of gradually increasing payments over 29 years or as a lump sum. The payouts can vary depending on the state as well.

If you’re lucky enough to beat the odds and win, you may want to think twice about taking the lump sum payout, despite it being the most common option among winners.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET. You have a 1 in 292.2 million chance of winning the Powerball jackpot and a 1 in 24.9 chance of winning any Powerball prize.

Matt Knight contributed to this report.