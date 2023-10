KSNF/KODE — Another big drawing without a big winner means the Powerball jackpot is now up to $1.2 billion. And that makes it one of the biggest totals in history.

The highest jackpot dates back less than a year – more than $2 billion for a winning ticket in California last November.

You have to go back to 2016 for the next highest – $1.5 billion.

The current jackpot will likely fall next in line. That drawing set for Wednesday night.