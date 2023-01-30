(NEXSTAR) – Yet another record-setting lottery jackpot is up for grabs – this time, an estimated $613 million Powerball jackpot.

The jackpot has been building since late November, Powerball officials said Monday. If a ticket matches all six numbers drawn Monday night, seen below, they would land the ninth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

Here are the winning numbers for Monday, January 30: 1, 4, 12, 36, 49, and Powerball 5. The Power Play was 2x.

Ahead of the drawing, lottery officials estimated the jackpot had a cash value of $329 million.

If there is no winner following Monday’s drawing, the Powerball jackpot has the potential to become the eighth-largest in the game’s history. The 10 largest jackpots in Powerball history are:

The most recent record-setting Powerball jackpot – worth $2.04 billion – was hit in early November. It currently holds the record as the largest national lottery jackpot in the world, according to Powerball officials. While we know the winning ticket was sold in California, it’s unclear if the ticketholder has claimed their prize.

Even with a winner Monday, the Powerball jackpot would be only the second-largest lottery prize won this month. A ticket in Maine matched all six winning numbers for the record-setting $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Jan. 13. We don’t yet know the winner of that jackpot either, and we may never actually know.

Regardless of whether someone matches all six winning Powerball numbers Monday night, the next drawing will be held at 10:59 p.m. ET Wednesday. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.