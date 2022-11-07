TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Technical issues delay tonight’s record-breaking Powerball drawing. Lottery officials say the drawing, scheduled for tonight at 9:59 pm central time, didn’t happen when scheduled due to technical issues.

A number of media outlets posted to websites and Twitter accounts, some with funny memes as seen HERE.

Tonight’s jackpot swelled to a record-breaking $1.9 billion, with a cash value of $929.1 million. As of this writing, the Powerball website continues to read, “results pending.”

More information will be updated as it becomes available.