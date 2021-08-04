Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine expected to receive full FDA approval by Labor Day

A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 to inoculate a minor at a vaccination center in Asuncion, on July 23, 2021. – Paraguay started to inoculate children and teenagers from 12 to 17 years-old with underlying diseases. (Photo by NORBERTO DUARTE/AFP via Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine may soon be the first to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

The New York Times reported that because of the Delta variant, and the number of surging COVID-19 cases, the FDA accelerated the timeline to fully approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine. According to the New York Times, the agency wants to grant full approval by Labor Day.

“I don’t think it’s too fast,” Dr. Dana Hawkinson, infection prevention medical director at the University of Kansas Health System, said. “I think what we have seen through the course of this pandemic with anything, whether you’re looking at Remdesivir, the monoclonal antibodies, the vaccines, is all of these steps have been done diligently and with thoughtfulness. The data has been analyzed, it has been collected, all the trials have gone on, it’s just been expediting in the way that they’ve done it.”

Millions of people have received Pfizer’s version of the vaccine since the F.D.A. granted the company emergency authorization late last year. Moderna’s and Johnson and Johnson’s vaccines also have emergency authorization.

Under the EUA, the FDA allowed the use of the coronavirus vaccines, even though they weren’t fully approved. The FDA granted the EUA because COVID-19 was considered a life-threatening emergency and there was no other alternative treatment available.

Since granting the EUAs the FDA has spent months evaluating the vaccines and data from different studies and the vaccine companies. The administration takes all of those findings into account before granting full approval to a drug.

So, why is full approval important for something millions of people have already received?

Until granted full approval, all three of the coronavirus vaccines currently offered in the US are technically considered experimental treatments. Hospitals, universities, and other businesses have said they don’t feel comfortable requiring employees to get vaccinated until the FDA gives its approval. Once that happens, the vaccine will no longer be considered experimental. They also hope it will avoid some legal ramifications that could surface with a mandatory vaccine requirement.

“I think that is a game changing moment. It’ll be fully authorized, I think you’ll see a lot of businesses and other places say we’re going to require vaccination. I think that’s going to start happening sooner and sooner. And I think that’s probably in many ways, if we’re going to protect ourselves as a society against COVID-19 it’s going to be the right thing to do,” Dr. Steve Stites, chief medical officer at the University of Kansas Health System, said Wednesday during an update with the hospital.

Health experts have also said many unvaccinated people use the vaccines experimental status as a reason they don’t want to get the shot. Once it is fully approved experts hope it will convince vaccine-hesitant people that the vaccines are safe, and that it’s time to get vaccinated.

“There are very few other drugs, if any, that have had a billion times they’ve been given and studied across the world. I think there has been a lot of focus on these medications, and lots of reports that this side effect or that side effect that people had to go evaluate. And because it’s so many people, we’ve been able to run down all those side effects. So I’m very confident that especially these messenger RNA drugs are going to be very safe,” Stites said.

Moderna filed for full FDA approval June 1. The FDA said it needed the company to submit additional information before it would be considered for full approval.

Johnson and Johnson hasn’t applied for full approval yet.

If you have decided it’s time to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the vaccines are widely available.

Simply text a zip code to GETVAX (438829) to get information about the closest place to get a vaccination. The option is also available in Spanish by texting a zip code to VACUNA (822862).

In seconds, you’ll have several locations to get a vaccine, which vaccine is available, and information about making an appointment, or if you can simply walk-in for a shot.