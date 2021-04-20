Oklahoma Senate passes bills to restrict abortions

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Senate passed three bills to restrict abortions Tuesday and now all three head to Gov. Kevin Stitt for signing.

The first bill bans abortions if an unborn fetus has a detectable heartbeat. If a doctor performs an abortion after a heartbeat is detected, then that doctor could be charged with murder.

The second bill classifies abortion as “unprofessional conduct” by a doctor under Oklahoma statutes.

The third bill mandates that only board-certified obstetricians and gynecologists can perform abortions.

That bill was written in the Oklahoma House by Rep. Cynthia Roe, R-Lindsay.

“House Bill 1904 protects the lives of both unborn babies and mothers by ensuring that when abortion does occur, it is absolutely medically necessary to save the life of mother and the physician performing this procedure is extremely well-qualified,” Roe said. “I am optimistic that this legislation will help lower the abortion rate in Oklahoma. I’m very glad the bill was passed by the House and eagerly look forward to the Governor signing it into law.”