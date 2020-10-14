Not guilty plea from St. Louis couple who pointed guns at protesters

CLAYTON, Mo. – The Central West End couple entered a not guilty plea today to 2 felony charges in connection with brandishing weapons at protestors. The incident happened while the group was passing by Mark and Patricia McCloskey’s mansion.

The McCloskeys are both charged with unlawful use of a weapon exhibiting and tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.

The next court hearing for them will be a pre-trial conference on Oct. 28.

The charges are class E felonies, the grand jury handing up the indictments not long after the McCloskey appeared in court last week.

The charges stem from an incident back in June when the McCloskeys used guns to confront protestors who were passing their central west end home on a private street on their way to Mayor Lyda Krewson’s home.

The McCloskeys say they feared for their safety and were using their second amendment rights to defend themselves.

Mark McCloskey was holding an AR-15 described in the indictment as an assault rifle while Patricia had a handgun that their initial attorney said was inoperable. The McCloskeys were originally charged with unlawful use of a weapon but then the grand jury added the tampering count.

The indictment accusing the McCloskeys of altering the handgun to “impair its verity” in the investigation into the entire incident. Governor Parson has said he will pardon the McCloskey’s if they’re convicted.

Schwartz says he expects the appearance at the Carnahan Courthouse to be brief.