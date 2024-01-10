KSNF/KODE — The Department of Commerce and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announce the award of more than $34 million to reduce the risk to Americans’ lives and property from wildfires.

According to NOAA, the funding will be provided over five years to six research universities in NOAA’s Cooperative Institute system to support wildfire preparedness and response as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The overarching goal is to improve the understanding and modeling of wildfire behavior and integrate that into weather forecasting and wildfire warnings.

Knowledge and tools generated from this funding will help NOAA build and deploy new observing systems that detect and monitor wildfires and their impacts, as well as advance high-resolution models to predict fires, emissions, and air quality. The funding will also establish a new NOAA Fire Weather Testbed that will allow scientists and forecasters to evaluate experimental products and speed their transition to operations.

“Americans are increasingly at risk from the threat of wildfires. NOAA’s observations, models, outlooks, and forecasts are essential for supporting wildfire response across America. As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, this funding will help increase lead times for fire weather warnings, speed detection of fire starts, and provide more real-time actionable information to prevent wildfires, support firefighting crews, and keep communities safe,” said Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo.

During active wildfires, NOAA deploys specially trained and certified weather forecasters, called incident meteorologists (IMETs), to provide emergency support at fire locations.

IMETs keep firefighters safe by interpreting weather information, assessing its effect on the fire, and communicating findings to fire crews.

Once on-site, IMETs become key members of the incident command teams and provide continuous meteorological support for the duration of the incident. The research sponsored by the awards being announced today (1/10) will be targeted to improve IMETs’ and other forecasters’ ability to protect Americans’ lives and property.

According to NOAA, firefighters, land management agencies, emergency managers, local officials, and frontline communities need enhanced observations to detect fires early, and more advanced forecasting and monitoring capabilities to maximize lead times for fire weather warnings and real-time changes in fire weather and behavior.

