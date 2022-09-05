FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Ohio say a driver threatened to shoot another driver because he did not use a turn signal.

The road rage incident occurred at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, in Fairview Park, a suburb of Cleveland.

According to police, the 24-year-old Cleveland man admitted to threatening the other driver. And although no firearms were found in his vehicle, the man was arrested after police learned he had several outstanding warrants.

The man was also cited for driving under suspension and for not having a license plate.

Earlier this year, another scary road rage incident was caught on video in Ohio. One driver tailed another in Columbus, driving erratically before pulling a gun and firing shots.

Road rage incidents involving a gun have risen every year since 2018, according to data published by Everytown Research & Policy in April. Everytown is a nonprofit group that advocates for gun control and reducing gun violence.

Road rage shootings grew so bad last year, “a person was shot and either injured or killed in a road rage incident every 17 hours, on average, during 2021,” Everytown wrote.

Sgt. Joe Albert of the Columbus Division of Police told Nexstar’s WCMH earlier this year that if you’re ever confronted with an erratic or angry driver, you should try and turn off the road and take another route. If the driver continues to follow you, Albert advised driving to the nearest police station. He advised against engaging with the angry driver.