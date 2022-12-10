HONOLULU — The Battleship Missouri Memorial has unveiled a new plaque onboard the USS Missouri to recognize the state’s efforts to preserve America’s last-commissioned battleship.

Visitors can now find a custom, hand-crafted plaque is now displayed on the side of Gun Turret 1 of “Mighty Mo.” The plaque was made from teak, and officials say it “symbolizes the restoration efforts of the teak deck that adorns the entire battleship.”

Throughout the years, Missouri has raised around $388,000 to restore “Mighty Mo.” In particular, donations have helped restore the teak deck in need of extensive repair, due to wear and tear over several decades. This substantial restoration project requires hundreds of hours and thousands of dollars in custom materials to complete.

“This is an important, ongoing project that would not be possible without the support of the community and partners like the State of Missouri,” said, Mike Carr, president & CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association and immediate past president of the Historic Naval Ships Association. “The Battleship Missouri Memorial is eternally grateful for the continuous support and is hopeful the “All Hands on Deck!” Capital Campaign will help generate the assistance needed to complete the restoration.”

“A few years ago, I had the honor of touring the USS Missouri and witnessing the living history of the ‘Mighty Mo,’ a truly emblematic representation of American freedom and exceptionalism,” said Missouri Gov. Mike Parson via a news release. “We appreciate the efforts of the USS Missouri Memorial Association and its partners to preserve America’s last battleship. The State of Missouri is beyond proud to support the restoration and care of the ‘Mighty M’o’ so that her story can continue to be not only told but seen.

The “Mighty Mo” draws in visitors from all around the world and is one of Pearl Harbor’s most popular exhibits due to the historic moments that took place onboard. For more information on The Battleship Missouri Memorial or to donate, click here.