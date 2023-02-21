New online superstore surpasses Amazon and Walmart — Now it's the most downloaded app in America

(Image courtesy: Getty Images)

KSNF/KODE — A new online shopping platform linked to one of China’s top retailers has quickly become the most downloaded app in the U.S., surpassing Amazon and Walmart.

“Temu” (pronounced “tee-moo”), which launched last September and sells everything from apparel to electronics, has already skyrocketed to the top of the app store charts in the U.S., according to CNN.

Since the rollout, the application has been downloaded 24-million times, racking up more than 11-million monthly active users, according to Sensor Tower.

The discount online superstore — owned by Chinese company PDD Holdings — had more app downloads than Amazon, Walmart, and Target in the fourth quarter of 2022, and has held its ground on top the charts in 2023, according to Abe Yousef, a senior insights analyst at the analytics firm Sensor Tower

However, it remains to be seen whether Temu, which recently aired a 30-second commercial spot on Super Bowl Sunday (2/12), will be able to maintain its incredibly low prices for a sustained period of time, stated Coresight Research CEO Deborah Weinswig.

Temu soared to the top of both U.S. iOS and Android mobile app store charts in November 2022, where the app still holds the top position now.

Now, the company is focused on expanding. This week, the online superstore announced on Twitter that it began selling in Canada.