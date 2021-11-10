Navigating Seasonal Affective Disorder during colder months

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – As daily temperatures drop and the sun starts to set earlier, local mental health experts said this time can be difficult for many.

For some, they’re diagnosed with SAD, which is Seasonal Affective Disorder. CoxHealth Psychologist Dr. Curtis Mattson said while many people may not enjoy the colder months, some people experience changes that are significant enough to pay close attention to.

“Sometimes it’s a combination of us, and the people around us, saying you’re not being you,” Mattson said. “It’s I’m having trouble getting out of bed and showering and being ready for work, and I’m having trouble after work making it to events for my kids.”

Mattson said it’s important to get help from a medical provider.

“They may refer you on to mental health, they may refer you on to behavioral health, they may refer you to medication management, they also may refer for light therapy,” Mattson said.

Burrell Behavioral Health Systems Director of Clinical Support and Retention, Sandy Parisi, said about three million Americans struggle with SAD every year.

She said there are a few things everyone can do during the colder months.”Maybe a daily walk, let that sun hit your skin,” Parisi said. “Any time you can stay in a routine, keep your routine good.”

Mattson said he encourages people to continue to engage with others, even if it is virtually.

Both Parisi and Mattson said they encourage people to reach out and get resources early.

Here is a statement from Burrell Behavioral Health on how to get help,