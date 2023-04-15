An inmate accused of murder returned to jail after being erroneously released days before. (Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A murder suspect who was accidentally released on a court processing error has tuned himself back in, law enforcement officials in North Carolina announced on Saturday.

Jaylan Davis, 25, is charged with murder and other violent felonies.

Deputies with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office say Davis was processed out of the Mecklenburg County Detention Center Thursday after a court order indicated that charges against him were dismissed.

Officials advised those charges, however, were not dismissed, and the order was a clerical error.

The sheriff’s office issued an alert on social media Friday night, notifying anyone who may “observe or encounter” Davis to call 911.

Saturday morning, Davis turned himself in to the county’s Detention Center Central.

“I am grateful that it appears that no one was harmed as a result of this mishap, though I am sure it was an emotional rollercoaster for the families involved,” said Sheriff McFadden. “Our criminal justice system will never be flawless, but we will learn from this experience and improve our processes accordingly.”

Davis is currently being held without bond before a scheduled court appearance on Monday.