CHARLEVOIX, Mich. – A house designed by an eccentric architect known for building hobbit homes is up for sale for $4.5 million.

The “Mushroom House” a single-family dwelling built in 1920 is known as the “Thatch House.”

Photos of the Michigan Hobbit home and its listing circulated on social media after the Zillow Gone Wild Facebook account posted photos along with the caption: “Here’s your chance to FINALLY have your own mushroom house.”

The house was built from the original stone walls set by Earl Young, who built his first home in 1918. Young is known for his hobbit-style mushroom houses in Charlevoix, according to the real estate listing.

The seven-bedroom, seven-bathroom 6,000 square-foot residence was birthed on a napkin by the new owner and took two years to complete. The house required specialized timber work and the roof is crafted from the finest natural thatch hand-reaped in Europe and shipped to the United States, the listing states.













The house has been on the market for nine days.

On the upper level, there is a cozy sitting area to enjoy amazing sunsets over Lake Michigan.

