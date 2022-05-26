UVALDE, Texas (KXAN) — Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle arrived at the memorial site for the 21 victims killed in Tuesday’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
On Thursday, Markle was seen leaving white roses at the site.
On Sunday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to travel to Uvalde “to grieve with the community.”
Crosses for each of the victims were set up outside Robb Elementary School. Other memorials have also popped up in Texas, including outside the Governor’s Mansion in Austin.