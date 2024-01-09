SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — After acquiring the Iowa-based chain Kum & Go, Maverik has chosen to phase out the brand in 2025.

According to CSPDailyNews.com, in April of 2023, Kum & Go owner Krause Group sold more than 400 stores to Maverik. As part of the estimated $2-billion transaction, Maverik agreed to keep Kum & Go’s 5,000 associates, but the future of the brand was still uncertain.

Since the purchase, all Kum & Go stores were rebranded to Maverik in Utah and the Intermountain West region.

As for the rest of the country, around late fall / early winter, CSP Daily News’ sources said a consensus emerged within Maverik’s leadership that the Kum & Go brand would be retired.

One source told CSP Daily News, “Their [Maverik’s] big-picture plans are for further acquisitions and market expansion. It’s probably easier to focus on one brand for efficiencies and brand/consumer awareness across the country.”

Established in 1963, Kum & Go was founded by Bill Krause and his father-in-law Tony Gentle, who ventured into the retail industry four years prior.