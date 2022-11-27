NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was taken into custody after police say he opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville Saturday.

Officers were sent to the hospital to respond to reports of shots fired and a man with a gun in the hospital’s stairwell. According to an affidavit, security guards told officers they heard at least two gun shots go off in the stairwell, and that they believed the suspect was located on the fourth floor.

Court records say officers confronted Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, found him with firearms, and gave him commands to follow. Officers say Zaayenga followed the commands and was taken into custody.

Officers found a firearm, multiple magazines and multiple bullet casings that matched the same caliber as the pistol that was found near Zaayenga.

An affidavit states the gunfire caused damage to a door inside the stairwell. Nobody was injured.

Officials later discovered that Zaayenga entered the hospital through a back door, according to court records. Officers said there is a “no firearms permitted” sign posted at the hospital’s front door.

Zaayenga was charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, which is a felony. He remained in jail Sunday morning.