(KTLA) — Actor Ryan O’Neal famous for his Oscar-nominated role in “Love Story” and starring in “What’s Up Doc?” has died. He was 82.

He passed away on Friday, according to a lengthy three-post tribute on Instagram from his son, Patrick O’Neal.

In this March 19, 2011 photo, actor Ryan O’Neal arrives at The Genesis Awards benefiting the The Humane Society in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg, file)

“So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us,” Patrick wrote on Friday to the social media platform. “This is very difficult for my wife Summer and I, but I will share some feelings to give you an idea of how great a man he is.”

The actor was diagnosed with chronic leukemia in 2001 and prostate cancer in 2012, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He’s the father of actress Tatum O’Neal, whom he starred alongside in the 1973 film “Paper Moon.”

The actor was also known for his decadeslong relationship with “Charlie’s Angels” star Farrah Fawcett. O’Neal published a memoir in 2012 entitled “Both of Us: My Life With Farrah.”

“My father Ryan O’Neal has always been my hero. I looked up to him and he was always bigger than life. When I was born in 1967 my dad was already a TV star on ‘Peyton Place.’ That’s where he met my mom Leigh Taylor-Young, and about nine months later (give or take a date night or two) I was born,” Patrick O’Neal wrote. “My dad became an international movie star with ‘Love Story’ at the beginning of the 1970s, a decade he absolutely crushed by starring in movies like ‘What’s Up, Doc?,’ ‘Paper Moon,’ ‘Barry Lyndon,’ ‘A Bridge Too Far,’ ‘The Main Event,’ and ‘The Driver.'”

He was born Patrick Ryan O’Neal in Los Angeles on April 20, 1941, and was the oldest son of novelist-screenwriter Charles “Blackie” O’Neal and actress Patricia Callaghan.

As his career took him to great heights, his struggles with substance abuse also made headlines. However, Patrick let it be known that his challenges didn’t define his father.

“I will share my father’s legacy forever. I will not be deterred from outside voices that say negative things. If you choose to talk s–t about my dad, even though you have no clue what you are talking about, you will get called out. If you go that route, I recommend you take a good look in the mirror first,” he explained.

“My dad was 82, and lived a kick-a– life. I hope the first thing he brags about in Heaven is how he sparred two rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe-to-toe with Smokin’ Joe. YouTube has it and trust me, it’s so awesome,” he continued. “Ryan by a majority decision. He loved boxing. And hitting the bag. My dad is a proud member of the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame.”

O’Neal leaves behind his four children — Tatum and Griffin, whom he had with his first wife, actress Joanna Moore; Patrick, whom he had with his second wife, Leigh Taylor-Young; and Redmond James Fawcett, his son with Farrah Fawcett.