CHALMETTE, La. (WGNO) – Fans of the New Orleans Saints are celebrating a big win after defeating the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday afternoon, and an area supermarket is showing its team spirit with something both sweet and a little bit petty.

On Monday, the Chalmette location of local supermarket chain Breaux Mart debuted a “Fail Cake” in honor of the Saints’ 27-26 comeback victory over the Falcons on Sunday. The top of the cake features a design meant to replicate the scoreboard about 11 minutes prior to the end of the game, when the Falcons were up 26-10.

This isn’t the first time Breaux Mart has found success by offering “Fail Cakes” from its bakery department. When the Falcons blew their 28-3 lead over the New England Patriots at Super Bowl LI, Breaux Mart celebrated the Falcons’ loss with similar cakes.

“Hi yes I’d like to place a preorder, thanks @BreauxMart I love you,” wrote one Saints fan on Twitter, in response to this week’s cakes.

“The level of pettiness in this tweet is epic!!!!” another said.

The Breaux Mart location in Chalmette is baking the custom “Fail Cakes” for football fanatics throughout the season. Prices vary based on the size and the flavor, according to the shop.