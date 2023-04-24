NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A New Orleans student has broken the record for the most scholarships received by a college-bound high school senior.

Dennis Barnes, a student at the International High School of New Orleans, is celebrating his success after being accepted into 125 colleges and universities and receiving more than $9 million in scholarships.

The Marrero native’s achievement tops that of the previous record holder, who is also from Louisiana. In 2019, a senior from Lafayette, Louisiana cashed in with $8.7 million from colleges across the nation, recognized by the Guinness Book of World Records. The school is now working with Guinness officials to confirm the record.

With a cumulative GPA of 4.98, Barnes is dually enrolled at Southern University of New Orleans where he is also earning college credit while still in high school. His plan is to earn a dual degree in both computer science and criminal justice.

When asked for advice for future seniors, Barnes said, “The road to a successful future is to plan ahead, network with the collegiate partners, and know that If you can see your vision, you can achieve your goal.”

Outside of the classroom, Barnes has served as the executive president of the National Honor Societies and has maintained straight As dating back to elementary school.

He is also fluent in Spanish and has been honored with the “Diplomas en Español,” granted by the Institute Cervantes on behalf of Spain’s Ministry of Education, Culture and Sports. He recently accepted the Jose Luis Baños Award for Excellence in Spanish Language by Maria Page, Honorary Consul of Spain in New Orleans.

The big question now — where will Barnes study? He says he will announce his decision on May 2. Until then, he says his goal is to make it to $10 million in scholarship funds.

Barnes will graduate on May 24.