Literacy during COVID

November is Family Literacy Month… And this year it s especially critical for parents, family members and caregivers to share their love of reading- and a favorite book- with the kids in their lives.

The pandemic may be negatively impacting the reading skills of kids… Especially young readers at a critical time– kindergarten through second grade.

Lyna

“Sleeping beauty!”

Even during the pandemic… 9 year old Lyna doesn’t skip a day of reading..

Lyna reading

“Once upon a time in a far away land…”

Her mom Lamia often by her side.

They joined the family literacy program at Philadelphia’s Center for Literacy shortly after emigrating to the US

S/ Lamia / mom

“Reading is the basis. When you know how to read. You will use it I will use it all of their life.”

A perfect pair this November- family literacy month… When parents are encouraged to open up a book with their kids.

S/ Mary Wilson / Family Literacy Coordinator / Center for Literacy

“This helps build habits and routines that enhances children’s ability to read as well as supports their literacy development.”

A 2017 study found less than 40-percent of 4-th graders were reading at a “proficient level”

… and the pandemic is threatening to further lower that rate.

Researchers at haskins laboratories are studying the “coronavirus slide”

Similar to the summer slide when reading skills of young students regress due to time away from the classroom

S/Dr. Kenneth Pugh, President and Director at Haskins Laboratories

“The expectation is really for a potentially devastating impact on kids.”

They’re also testing remote reading games to see if they can offset losses

S/ Dr. Kenneth Pugh, President and Director at Haskins Laboratories

“We really want to answer this question, can we? Because we don’t know what the future is going to be with regard to further shut downs.”

Parents and caregivers can help by encouraging daily reading..

… and creating reading lists for individual kids.

Learning to love reading.

Nats Lyna reading

… Together.

Sarah Dallof NBC NEWS.

Haskins Laboratories are still enrolling kids in their study.

They’re also offering those remote learning tools to anyone in the US for free.. you don’t have to be a part of the study.

You can find them at https://haskinsglobal.org/graphogame/rescue-for-families/